308 Loma Alta Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 1:57 AM

308 Loma Alta Drive

308 Loma Alta Dr · No Longer Available
Location

308 Loma Alta Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Built by Normandy Homes, lots of extras added by owner! Upgraded lighting, Shiplap in Living, Tongue and Groove in Kitchen and Dining, cased windows in Family Room, gas cooktop, light granite counters, dark hand scraped hardwood downstairs, soaker tub in Master bath with separate shower and vanities, Fireplace in Family room flanked with custom built-ins, open to Kitchen. Sliding glass doors to outside patio. Study with french doors. Half bath downstairs. Utility room upstairs with bedrooms. This is not your ordinary rental property! This home has been owner occupied since completion 2016. $750 pet deposit, weight and breed restrictions at landlord discretion. Fridge, washer, dryer included! More photos coming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Loma Alta Drive have any available units?
308 Loma Alta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Loma Alta Drive have?
Some of 308 Loma Alta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Loma Alta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Loma Alta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Loma Alta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Loma Alta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 308 Loma Alta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Loma Alta Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Loma Alta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Loma Alta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Loma Alta Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Loma Alta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Loma Alta Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Loma Alta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Loma Alta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Loma Alta Drive has units with dishwashers.

