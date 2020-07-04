All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:32 PM

3024 Yale Drive

3024 Yale Drive · No Longer Available






Location

3024 Yale Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AWESOME single story house in Flower Mound. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, 1 living area and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and jetted tub. Large kitchen has natural stone and granite countertops and also has an Island. Hardwood floors in the living area, kitchen, breakfast area, carpets in bedrooms where tiles in bathrooms. Well maintained backyard has a small patio. Lovely Neighborhood and exemplary schools nearby. Refrigerator include in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Yale Drive have any available units?
3024 Yale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Yale Drive have?
Some of 3024 Yale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Yale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Yale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Yale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Yale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3024 Yale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Yale Drive offers parking.
Does 3024 Yale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Yale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Yale Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 Yale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Yale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Yale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Yale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Yale Drive has units with dishwashers.

