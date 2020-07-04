3024 Yale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AWESOME single story house in Flower Mound. It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, 1 living area and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and jetted tub. Large kitchen has natural stone and granite countertops and also has an Island. Hardwood floors in the living area, kitchen, breakfast area, carpets in bedrooms where tiles in bathrooms. Well maintained backyard has a small patio. Lovely Neighborhood and exemplary schools nearby. Refrigerator include in the lease.