All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 3001 Termaine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
3001 Termaine Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 2:51 AM

3001 Termaine Drive

3001 Termaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

3001 Termaine Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Flower Mound-Lewisville ISD within walking distance to Flower Mound High School and within close proximity to Bridlewood Golf Course & shopping. Mature trees, walking trails, play ground, gazebo, & 2 ponds with water features. Kitchen has been renovated with white cabinets, granite countertops, new sink, & faucet. Kitchen opens up to the oversized living room & eat in area in the kitchen. Spacious formal dining room that could also be used as a play room or 2nd living area. The master is opposite all other bedrooms and includes an in suite master bath with brand new stand up shower featuring frameless glass, a jetted tup, 2 sinks, and a large walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Termaine Drive have any available units?
3001 Termaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Termaine Drive have?
Some of 3001 Termaine Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Termaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Termaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Termaine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Termaine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 3001 Termaine Drive offer parking?
No, 3001 Termaine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Termaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Termaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Termaine Drive have a pool?
No, 3001 Termaine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Termaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 Termaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Termaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Termaine Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary