3001 Termaine Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Flower Mound-Lewisville ISD within walking distance to Flower Mound High School and within close proximity to Bridlewood Golf Course & shopping. Mature trees, walking trails, play ground, gazebo, & 2 ponds with water features. Kitchen has been renovated with white cabinets, granite countertops, new sink, & faucet. Kitchen opens up to the oversized living room & eat in area in the kitchen. Spacious formal dining room that could also be used as a play room or 2nd living area. The master is opposite all other bedrooms and includes an in suite master bath with brand new stand up shower featuring frameless glass, a jetted tup, 2 sinks, and a large walk in closet.