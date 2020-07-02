2848 Oxford Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready 4 bedroom home in great location. Can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished. Open concept single story with wood laminate flooring, decorative overhead lighting and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample counter space and decorative door pulls and knobs. Enjoy built in cabinets and shelves in kitchen, dining area and living room. Find plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining in the large family room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Home offers 2 car garage and fenced back yard for play area. Conveniently located to parks, schools, dining and shopping. Property will be vacant prior to leasing.