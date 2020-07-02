All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM

2848 Oxford Lane

2848 Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Oxford Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready 4 bedroom home in great location. Can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished. Open concept single story with wood laminate flooring, decorative overhead lighting and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample counter space and decorative door pulls and knobs. Enjoy built in cabinets and shelves in kitchen, dining area and living room. Find plenty of room for relaxing and entertaining in the large family room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Home offers 2 car garage and fenced back yard for play area. Conveniently located to parks, schools, dining and shopping. Property will be vacant prior to leasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Oxford Lane have any available units?
2848 Oxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Oxford Lane have?
Some of 2848 Oxford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Oxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Oxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Oxford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Oxford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2848 Oxford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Oxford Lane offers parking.
Does 2848 Oxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Oxford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Oxford Lane have a pool?
No, 2848 Oxford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Oxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 2848 Oxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Oxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 Oxford Lane has units with dishwashers.

