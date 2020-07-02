2828 Hamlett Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE-STORY IN THE HEART OF FLOWER MOUND! This open-concept floor plan is graced with extensive luxury plank flooring, fresh neutral paint & vaulted ceilings. Prepare meals in the modern kitchen boasting granite countertops & a breakfast bar or host in the spacious family room showcasing a cozy brick fireplace & large wet bar. Pamper yourself in the luxury master suite or make great use of the updated bathrooms. Relax on the large covered patio overlooking the private backyard. Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac street near parks, shopping, dining & entertainment. Attends highly sought-after Flower Mound schools! Pets on a case by case basis.