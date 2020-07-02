All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2828 Hamlett Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:04 AM

2828 Hamlett Lane

2828 Hamlett Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Hamlett Ln, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE-STORY IN THE HEART OF FLOWER MOUND! This open-concept floor plan is graced with extensive luxury plank flooring, fresh neutral paint & vaulted ceilings. Prepare meals in the modern kitchen boasting granite countertops & a breakfast bar or host in the spacious family room showcasing a cozy brick fireplace & large wet bar. Pamper yourself in the luxury master suite or make great use of the updated bathrooms. Relax on the large covered patio overlooking the private backyard. Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac street near parks, shopping, dining & entertainment. Attends highly sought-after Flower Mound schools! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Hamlett Lane have any available units?
2828 Hamlett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Hamlett Lane have?
Some of 2828 Hamlett Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Hamlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Hamlett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Hamlett Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Hamlett Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Hamlett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Hamlett Lane offers parking.
Does 2828 Hamlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Hamlett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Hamlett Lane have a pool?
No, 2828 Hamlett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Hamlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 2828 Hamlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Hamlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Hamlett Lane has units with dishwashers.

