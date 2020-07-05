2816 Glen Ellen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Come see this stunning estate backing to a greenbelt with huge trees, lush landscaping and access to Lake Grapevine. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The open floorplan offers high ceilings, laminate flooring and decorative lighting throughout. The chef’s kitchen features exotic custom countertops, gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Relax in your own backyard oasis with a sparkling pool, terraced patio and a balcony with a view off of the master retreat. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to convey with the property.