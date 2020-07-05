All apartments in Flower Mound
2816 Glen Ellen Drive

2816 Glen Ellen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Glen Ellen Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this stunning estate backing to a greenbelt with huge trees, lush landscaping and access to Lake Grapevine. This home features 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The open floorplan offers high ceilings, laminate flooring and decorative lighting throughout. The chef’s kitchen features exotic custom countertops, gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Relax in your own backyard oasis with a sparkling pool, terraced patio and a balcony with a view off of the master retreat. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to convey with the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive have any available units?
2816 Glen Ellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive have?
Some of 2816 Glen Ellen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 Glen Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Glen Ellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Glen Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Glen Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive offer parking?
No, 2816 Glen Ellen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 Glen Ellen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2816 Glen Ellen Drive has a pool.
Does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2816 Glen Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Glen Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 Glen Ellen Drive has units with dishwashers.

