Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Highland Home on a mature shady treed lot. soaring ceilings at foyer & family room with abundant natural lighting throughout. Master & second bedroom down. Updated kitchen with granite counter top, tumbled marble backsplash, & desired farmer's sink. Abundant cabinet spaces. Hardwood flooring in family room, staircase, & upstair hallway. Selective furniture can be provided upon request. Pls ask for the list of furniture.