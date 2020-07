Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home located in an established neighborhood of Flower Mound. The home has a great layout in this 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a large backyard with a deck and pergola. Home boasts an open concept living room leading into the dining room with lots of natural light. Updates and fresh paint. Perfect for the family to make new memories. Come see it, it won't last long.