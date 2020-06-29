All apartments in Flower Mound
2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 9:49 AM

2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive

2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live you own the place! Updated four bedrooms property walking distance from award-winning elementary and middle schools. Granite and tile updates in the kitchen and all baths along with neutral paint and updated light fixtures. Kitchen has a double pantry, separate laundry room with sink, gas range, built in computer desk and opens to the breakfast area and family room with fireplace. The shady backyard has a 10X20 foot covered patio. Located in the heart of Flower Mound, you are minutes from food, entertainment, school, shopping, and highways. The Community Activity Center for residents is 5 minutes away. Owner prefers no pets--fish, perhaps!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive have any available units?
2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive have?
Some of 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

