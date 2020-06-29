2717 Ponderosa Pine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Live you own the place! Updated four bedrooms property walking distance from award-winning elementary and middle schools. Granite and tile updates in the kitchen and all baths along with neutral paint and updated light fixtures. Kitchen has a double pantry, separate laundry room with sink, gas range, built in computer desk and opens to the breakfast area and family room with fireplace. The shady backyard has a 10X20 foot covered patio. Located in the heart of Flower Mound, you are minutes from food, entertainment, school, shopping, and highways. The Community Activity Center for residents is 5 minutes away. Owner prefers no pets--fish, perhaps!