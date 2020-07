Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 5 Bedroom, 4 bath home. Location! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living and master bedroom. Renovated Kitchen stainless appliances, granite Counter tops, double oven, island and more. Downstairs master suite has large walking closet and beautiful master bath. Gameroom with wetbar. Second bedroom downstairs has full bath, could be used as private study. Work room in garage. Lovely community pool. Must see!