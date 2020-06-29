2709 Timberhaven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN LEASED. Hard to find Features in this 4 Bedroom Flower Mound home with Outstanding Schools & Quick Access to FM 2499. The Large Corner Lot has an Amazing Pool & Additional Yard Space for kids or pets. Pool Service & Fridge is included in Rent. Stunning Handscraped Hardwood Floors, Updated Lighting & Neutral Colors throughout the home. Granite Counters & SS Kitchenaid Appliances are accented by Abundant Stained Cabinets. Large Master Bedroom has a View of the Pool. Master Bath remodeled with Frameless Glass Shower, Granite, Updated Lighting. Screened in Back Porch Perfect for Rainy Days & Very Clean Storage Shed. Don't Miss This One. Pets considered case by case.