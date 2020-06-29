All apartments in Flower Mound
2709 Timberhaven Drive

2709 Timberhaven Drive
Location

2709 Timberhaven Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
THIS HOUSE HAS BEEN LEASED. Hard to find Features in this 4 Bedroom Flower Mound home with Outstanding Schools & Quick Access to FM 2499. The Large Corner Lot has an Amazing Pool & Additional Yard Space for kids or pets. Pool Service & Fridge is included in Rent. Stunning Handscraped Hardwood Floors, Updated Lighting & Neutral Colors throughout the home. Granite Counters & SS Kitchenaid Appliances are accented by Abundant Stained Cabinets. Large Master Bedroom has a View of the Pool. Master Bath remodeled with Frameless Glass Shower, Granite, Updated Lighting. Screened in Back Porch Perfect for Rainy Days & Very Clean Storage Shed. Don't Miss This One. Pets considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Timberhaven Drive have any available units?
2709 Timberhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Timberhaven Drive have?
Some of 2709 Timberhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Timberhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Timberhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Timberhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Timberhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Timberhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Timberhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Timberhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Timberhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Timberhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Timberhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 2709 Timberhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Timberhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Timberhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Timberhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

