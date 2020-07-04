All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2708 Parkhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2708 Parkhaven Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 6:58 AM

2708 Parkhaven Drive

2708 Parkhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2708 Parkhaven Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story home in Wellington! Well cared for home, include many updates such as HVAC, roof and the foundation has been repaired. Fresh interior paint. Open floor plan with granite kitchen, open concept to family room with a gas log fireplace, spacious backyard with pergola, formal living, dining, three bedrooms. Wonderful Wellington amenities and near excellent schools
Apply trghouses.com, homes for rent, scroll to property address, click apply now. 18+ must submit individual applications at $45 per application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Parkhaven Drive have any available units?
2708 Parkhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Parkhaven Drive have?
Some of 2708 Parkhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Parkhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Parkhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Parkhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Parkhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2708 Parkhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Parkhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2708 Parkhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Parkhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Parkhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Parkhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Parkhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Parkhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Parkhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Parkhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary