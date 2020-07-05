2620 Lismore Drive

Amenities

Large 2 story home featuring wood floors in main living areas & upstairs master bedroom w neutral paint throughout. Very spacious open floorplan w lots of room to entertain. Updated kitchen, light & bright, w granite counters, large island, walk in pantry & lots of cabinet space. Huge master suite up w jet tub, sep vanities, sep shower, granite counters, & cedar closet. Additional bedrooms, large play room w French doors to a balcony, room w built-in shelves complete the upstairs. Large lot w ample space for outdoor activities. Grapevine Lake, parks, shopping, & entertainment nearby with easy access to 121 & I35. This is a must see!