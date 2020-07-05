All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:08 AM

2620 Lismore Drive

2620 Lismore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Lismore Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 story home featuring wood floors in main living areas & upstairs master bedroom w neutral paint throughout. Very spacious open floorplan w lots of room to entertain. Updated kitchen, light & bright, w granite counters, large island, walk in pantry & lots of cabinet space. Huge master suite up w jet tub, sep vanities, sep shower, granite counters, & cedar closet. Additional bedrooms, large play room w French doors to a balcony, room w built-in shelves complete the upstairs. Large lot w ample space for outdoor activities. Grapevine Lake, parks, shopping, & entertainment nearby with easy access to 121 & I35. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Lismore Drive have any available units?
2620 Lismore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Lismore Drive have?
Some of 2620 Lismore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Lismore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Lismore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Lismore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Lismore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2620 Lismore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Lismore Drive offers parking.
Does 2620 Lismore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Lismore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Lismore Drive have a pool?
No, 2620 Lismore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Lismore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2620 Lismore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Lismore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Lismore Drive has units with dishwashers.

