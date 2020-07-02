2613 Southwestern Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

You'll want to call this one your next home with its open and desirable floor plan! Walk in and you'll be impressed with the 2 story foyer, large secondary living with barn doors that lead to the inviting dining room. Kitchen with island, granite, stainless steel appliances and eat in nook, large family room with soaring vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace with gas logs and views of beautiful back yard with large patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you'll find a huge master bedroom with inviting master bathroom opposite 2 large secondary bedrooms and full bath. This property is conveniently located near shopping, schools and entertainment. Beautiful established neighborhood... don't miss!