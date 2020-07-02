All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:16 PM

2613 Southwestern Drive

2613 Southwestern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Southwestern Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You'll want to call this one your next home with its open and desirable floor plan! Walk in and you'll be impressed with the 2 story foyer, large secondary living with barn doors that lead to the inviting dining room. Kitchen with island, granite, stainless steel appliances and eat in nook, large family room with soaring vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace with gas logs and views of beautiful back yard with large patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you'll find a huge master bedroom with inviting master bathroom opposite 2 large secondary bedrooms and full bath. This property is conveniently located near shopping, schools and entertainment. Beautiful established neighborhood... don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Southwestern Drive have any available units?
2613 Southwestern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Southwestern Drive have?
Some of 2613 Southwestern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Southwestern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Southwestern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Southwestern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Southwestern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2613 Southwestern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Southwestern Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Southwestern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Southwestern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Southwestern Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Southwestern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Southwestern Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Southwestern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Southwestern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Southwestern Drive has units with dishwashers.

