2613 Chancellor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill

Location, Location! Central Flower Mound beauty, less than 15 mins to DFW Airport, 35E,35W,121,114, easy commute to Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, etc.Close to all the shopping and dining in Flower Mound and Grapevine Mills Mall. Single story, beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile in living areas. Split floor plan, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, upgrade kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous large backyard with large deck and mature trees to enjoy summer barbeques! Open floor plan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, tall vaulted ceilings. Perfect for entertaining. Great neighbors, great community! Exemplary, award winning Flower Mound schools. Walk to Rheudasil park, lake and playground.