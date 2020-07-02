All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 Chancellor Drive

2613 Chancellor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Chancellor Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
Location, Location! Central Flower Mound beauty, less than 15 mins to DFW Airport, 35E,35W,121,114, easy commute to Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, etc.Close to all the shopping and dining in Flower Mound and Grapevine Mills Mall. Single story, beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile in living areas. Split floor plan, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, upgrade kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous large backyard with large deck and mature trees to enjoy summer barbeques! Open floor plan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, tall vaulted ceilings. Perfect for entertaining. Great neighbors, great community! Exemplary, award winning Flower Mound schools. Walk to Rheudasil park, lake and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Chancellor Drive have any available units?
2613 Chancellor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Chancellor Drive have?
Some of 2613 Chancellor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Chancellor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Chancellor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Chancellor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Chancellor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2613 Chancellor Drive offer parking?
No, 2613 Chancellor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Chancellor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Chancellor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Chancellor Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Chancellor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Chancellor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Chancellor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Chancellor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Chancellor Drive has units with dishwashers.

