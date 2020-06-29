All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2605 Winnpage Road

2605 Winnpage Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Winnpage Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
BREATHTAKING 2 STORY HOME IN THE HILLCREST AT WELLINGTON IN FLOWER MOUND! Stunning stone accents as you drive up! 3 car garage! Modern and Updated fixtures and fans! Gleaming hardwood floors! An abundance of windows providing natural light throughout. Warm neutral paint tones! Crown Molding! Dedicated study! Cooks dream kitchen with a plethora of cabinet and counter space, double oven, built in microwave, island, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Split bedroom floor-plan with the master suite downstairs. Master includes garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks with a huge walk in closet. Upstairs game-room and media room! Breathtaking backyard oasis with your very own private pool! (Pool care included). Patio perfect for a summer cookout!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Winnpage Road have any available units?
2605 Winnpage Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Winnpage Road have?
Some of 2605 Winnpage Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Winnpage Road currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Winnpage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Winnpage Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Winnpage Road is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Winnpage Road offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Winnpage Road offers parking.
Does 2605 Winnpage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Winnpage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Winnpage Road have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Winnpage Road has a pool.
Does 2605 Winnpage Road have accessible units?
No, 2605 Winnpage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Winnpage Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Winnpage Road does not have units with dishwashers.

