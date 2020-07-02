All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 17 2019 at 7:36 AM

2532 Forestwood Drive

2532 Forestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Forestwood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright home with sparkling pool! Walk to school and play ground. Large family room with vaulted ceilings. Granite countertops and Stainless appliances in spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large master suite with dual vanities and huge walk-in closet. Perfect home for growing families!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Forestwood Drive have any available units?
2532 Forestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Forestwood Drive have?
Some of 2532 Forestwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Forestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Forestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Forestwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Forestwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Forestwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2532 Forestwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2532 Forestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Forestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Forestwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Forestwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2532 Forestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2532 Forestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Forestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Forestwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

