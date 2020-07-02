2532 Forestwood Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and bright home with sparkling pool! Walk to school and play ground. Large family room with vaulted ceilings. Granite countertops and Stainless appliances in spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Large master suite with dual vanities and huge walk-in closet. Perfect home for growing families!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.