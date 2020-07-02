All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2521 Gramercy Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2521 Gramercy Park Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:05 AM

2521 Gramercy Park Drive

2521 Gramercy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2521 Gramercy Park Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You will love this Luxury townhome in Riverwalk at Central Park! Welcome home to this beautiful spacious open floor plan with nailed down hand scraped wood floors throughout. The Chef’s kitchen has a built in gas cooktop, custom-built cabinets with modern accent hardware and granite counter tops with a large island. 2 inch blinds throughout. This townhome is situated in the middle of the Riverwalk. Walk to dining, shopping, and entertainment! This community has so much more to offer, come see it today.

PLUS: WASHER, DRYER, AND FRIDGE INCLUDED IN RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive have any available units?
2521 Gramercy Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive have?
Some of 2521 Gramercy Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Gramercy Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Gramercy Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Gramercy Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Gramercy Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2521 Gramercy Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Gramercy Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2521 Gramercy Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2521 Gramercy Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Gramercy Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Gramercy Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary