2521 Gramercy Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

You will love this Luxury townhome in Riverwalk at Central Park! Welcome home to this beautiful spacious open floor plan with nailed down hand scraped wood floors throughout. The Chef’s kitchen has a built in gas cooktop, custom-built cabinets with modern accent hardware and granite counter tops with a large island. 2 inch blinds throughout. This townhome is situated in the middle of the Riverwalk. Walk to dining, shopping, and entertainment! This community has so much more to offer, come see it today.



PLUS: WASHER, DRYER, AND FRIDGE INCLUDED IN RENT