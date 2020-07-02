2517 Brandywine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan. Large tiled entry leads to formal dining with crown molding. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, recessed lighting, gas cook top, breakfast bar and breakfast area. The kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and opens to the main living area, which has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs has a second living area, with builtin desk and three secondary bedrooms. Master is on the first floor has wood floor. Window coverings. Covered patio with patio furniture & c-fans; Master bedroom opens to the back yard. Over sized garage with opener. Freshly completely painted, cleaned and made ready. Looks great - go see it now!!