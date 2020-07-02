2512 Katina Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled home!! Call Office for Tour 940-566-0033 or Agent Direct 940-735-0447 STEM school zone LISD!! A Must See!! Amazing home in great central Flower Mound location! You will love the bright & open kitchen boasting new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop & double ovens! The spacious family room features tons of natural lighting & a cozy gas-log fireplace. Private study-office in front, and escape to your master suite complete with dual sinks, a garden tub, new separate shower & walk-in closet. Home has all the latest upgraded light fixtures. Enjoy the outdoors in your nice-size backyard, cookout on the patio or enjoy nearby Flower Mounds popular restaurants, shopping, entertainment &as well as great parks. Call Office for Tour 940-566-0033 or Agent Direct 940-735-0447 Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=87PZRKyskAr