All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2512 Katina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2512 Katina Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:59 PM

2512 Katina Dr

2512 Katina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2512 Katina Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled home!! Call Office for Tour 940-566-0033 or Agent Direct 940-735-0447 STEM school zone LISD!! A Must See!! Amazing home in great central Flower Mound location! You will love the bright & open kitchen boasting new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop & double ovens! The spacious family room features tons of natural lighting & a cozy gas-log fireplace. Private study-office in front, and escape to your master suite complete with dual sinks, a garden tub, new separate shower & walk-in closet. Home has all the latest upgraded light fixtures. Enjoy the outdoors in your nice-size backyard, cookout on the patio or enjoy nearby Flower Mounds popular restaurants, shopping, entertainment &as well as great parks. Call Office for Tour 940-566-0033 or Agent Direct 940-735-0447 Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=87PZRKyskAr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Katina Dr have any available units?
2512 Katina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Katina Dr have?
Some of 2512 Katina Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Katina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Katina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Katina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Katina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2512 Katina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Katina Dr offers parking.
Does 2512 Katina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Katina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Katina Dr have a pool?
No, 2512 Katina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Katina Dr have accessible units?
No, 2512 Katina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Katina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Katina Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary