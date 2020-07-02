2509 Cross Haven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice - Well Cared for 4~2.5~2 - 2 story home tucked away in quiet Cul-De-Sac Located in the Heart of Flower Mound. Fresh paint on the exterior and new designer gray paint on the interior. Large kitchen features gas cooktop, 42 inch cabinets, 2 dining areas and ceramic tile. New laminate hardwood flooring down area living with fireplace and new carpeting throughout home. Desirable master down floorplan w 3 beds up and additional living room or study. COULD be extra bedroom or nursery. Large utility room down near entry. Large 2 car front entry garage. Big backyard w privacy fence. Great location close to parks, schools, restaurants and shopping! A really nice home ready to move in.