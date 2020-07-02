2508 Centenary Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3b2.5b home with award-winning STEM elementary & middle school! Hardwood floors on first floor, updated kitchen featured high quality granite counters, SS appliances, & island that opens up to family room w decorative lighting.Do all of your living & entertaining down & all your slumbering up. Nicely master bedroom w frameless shower, seperate garden tub, dual sinks & granite counters. Privacy fenced backyard w plenty of space for outdoor activities. Great location within walking distance to stocked fishing pond, playground, bike path, close to Parks, shops & restaurants.