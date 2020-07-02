All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:21 AM

2508 Centenary Drive

2508 Centenary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Centenary Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful 3b2.5b home with award-winning STEM elementary & middle school! Hardwood floors on first floor, updated kitchen featured high quality granite counters, SS appliances, & island that opens up to family room w decorative lighting.Do all of your living & entertaining down & all your slumbering up. Nicely master bedroom w frameless shower, seperate garden tub, dual sinks & granite counters. Privacy fenced backyard w plenty of space for outdoor activities. Great location within walking distance to stocked fishing pond, playground, bike path, close to Parks, shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Centenary Drive have any available units?
2508 Centenary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Centenary Drive have?
Some of 2508 Centenary Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Centenary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Centenary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Centenary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Centenary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2508 Centenary Drive offer parking?
No, 2508 Centenary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Centenary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Centenary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Centenary Drive have a pool?
No, 2508 Centenary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Centenary Drive have accessible units?
No, 2508 Centenary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Centenary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Centenary Drive has units with dishwashers.

