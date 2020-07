Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom home with open plan, split bedrooms, floors, sile stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated lights and fans, solar screens, and nice covered patio ready for move in now! Private and spacious master suite with generous bath and large walk in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. All this and INCLUDES LAWN CARE! Enjoy the quiet backyard under the cedar patio. Feeds to Flower Mound Schools. Great location.