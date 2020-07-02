All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

2505 Gramercy Park Drive

2505 Gramercy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Gramercy Park Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Beautiful luxury townhome in the heart of Flower Mound. Work, live and play in this vibrant pedestrian friendly community. High end finishes throughout with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, 36 in. gas c-top, unlimited hot water with tankless water heater, SS appliances, Oversized master suite with large closet and balcony, Additional storage under the staircase with shelving. Natural light abounds with windows throughout. Plantation shutters on front windows. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer INCLUDED. 2 car attached garage. Superb location 5 miles north of DFW airport, 28 miles northwest of downtown Dallas and 25 miles northeast of Ft. Worth. Great price for this luxury home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

