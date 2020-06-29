All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:53 AM

2501 Stanford Drive

2501 Stanford Drive
Location

2501 Stanford Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Single Story Home in Central Flower Mound. This beautiful home has been extensively updated. Kitchen has Quartz Countertops with tile back splash, Stainless Appliances. All floors have been recently replaced, Hand Scrapped Bamboo Wood, Porcelain Tile and Carpets. Bathrooms also updated with Marble Countertops with Brushed Nickel Bathroom Fixtures also all updated. Large Rooms including a Den or Study with a Wall of Built-in Cabinets. September 2018 newly poured cement patio in the Backyard, adjacent to in ground pool. Excellent Back Yard for Entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Stanford Drive have any available units?
2501 Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Stanford Drive have?
Some of 2501 Stanford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Stanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2501 Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Stanford Drive offers parking.
Does 2501 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Stanford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Stanford Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Stanford Drive has units with dishwashers.

