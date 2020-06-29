2501 Stanford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious Single Story Home in Central Flower Mound. This beautiful home has been extensively updated. Kitchen has Quartz Countertops with tile back splash, Stainless Appliances. All floors have been recently replaced, Hand Scrapped Bamboo Wood, Porcelain Tile and Carpets. Bathrooms also updated with Marble Countertops with Brushed Nickel Bathroom Fixtures also all updated. Large Rooms including a Den or Study with a Wall of Built-in Cabinets. September 2018 newly poured cement patio in the Backyard, adjacent to in ground pool. Excellent Back Yard for Entertaining.