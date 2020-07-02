2425 Belvedere Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Absolutely stunning!! This new Impression Homes townhouse in the Riverwalk Community is dream home. Everything is brand new! Gorgeous hardwood floors. Beautiful light and bright kitchen with 36 inch gas cook-top and breakfast bar. This is an end unit with a covered patio and a view of green space. Lovely master suite upstairs has a balcony and a spacious walk-in closet. Brand new Washer, dryer, fridge and beautiful plantation shutters! Come and see it all for yourself, you won't be disappointed! Pets are considered on a case by case basis.