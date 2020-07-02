All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:20 PM

2425 Belvedere Lane

2425 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Belvedere Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Absolutely stunning!! This new Impression Homes townhouse in the Riverwalk Community is dream home. Everything is brand new! Gorgeous hardwood floors. Beautiful light and bright kitchen with 36 inch gas cook-top and breakfast bar. This is an end unit with a covered patio and a view of green space. Lovely master suite upstairs has a balcony and a spacious walk-in closet. Brand new Washer, dryer, fridge and beautiful plantation shutters! Come and see it all for yourself, you won't be disappointed! Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Belvedere Lane have any available units?
2425 Belvedere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Belvedere Lane have?
Some of 2425 Belvedere Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Belvedere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Belvedere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Belvedere Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Belvedere Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Belvedere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Belvedere Lane offers parking.
Does 2425 Belvedere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Belvedere Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Belvedere Lane have a pool?
No, 2425 Belvedere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Belvedere Lane have accessible units?
No, 2425 Belvedere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Belvedere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Belvedere Lane has units with dishwashers.

