2420 Holland Grove is a breathtakingly gorgeous custom town home built in 2018! Enjoy walks on the scenic Riverwalk walking trails with local restaurants and entertainment being built at present. This town home is perfect for entertaining with a fully open downstairs that's free flowing for great conversation. Kitchen is fit for a chef with upgraded appliances and a massive kitchen island. Don't miss out on your chance to call 2420 Holland Grove home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 Holland Grove have any available units?
2420 Holland Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.