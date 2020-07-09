All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2420 Holland Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2420 Holland Grove
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:10 PM

2420 Holland Grove

2420 Holland Grove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2420 Holland Grove, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2420 Holland Grove is a breathtakingly gorgeous custom town home built in 2018! Enjoy walks on the scenic Riverwalk walking trails with local restaurants and entertainment being built at present. This town home is perfect for entertaining with a fully open downstairs that's free flowing for great conversation. Kitchen is fit for a chef with upgraded appliances and a massive kitchen island. Don't miss out on your chance to call 2420 Holland Grove home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Holland Grove have any available units?
2420 Holland Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Holland Grove have?
Some of 2420 Holland Grove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Holland Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Holland Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Holland Grove pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Holland Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2420 Holland Grove offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Holland Grove offers parking.
Does 2420 Holland Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Holland Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Holland Grove have a pool?
No, 2420 Holland Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Holland Grove have accessible units?
No, 2420 Holland Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Holland Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Holland Grove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Park Central Flower Mound
4200 Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary