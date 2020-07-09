Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2420 Holland Grove is a breathtakingly gorgeous custom town home built in 2018! Enjoy walks on the scenic Riverwalk walking trails with local restaurants and entertainment being built at present. This town home is perfect for entertaining with a fully open downstairs that's free flowing for great conversation. Kitchen is fit for a chef with upgraded appliances and a massive kitchen island. Don't miss out on your chance to call 2420 Holland Grove home!