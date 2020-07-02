All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2409 Belvedere Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2409 Belvedere Lane
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

2409 Belvedere Lane

2409 Belvedere Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2409 Belvedere Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Magnificent New Executive Townhome Built by Impression Homes. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Located in The River Walk At Central Park-Flower Mound. This Luxury 2-story Townhome boasts an open concept design, 2 Dining Spaces, & Soaring Ceilings in the Family Room, Hand Scraped Hardwood Floors at Entry, Family Room, Formal Dining, Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Gourmet Kitchen with 36 inch Gas Cook-Top, Wood Decorative Vent Hood, Whirlpool SS Appliances with Refrigerator. Master suite on 2nd floor offers a Spacious Retreat with 2 Walk-in Closets also Secondary Bedroom up with Game Room. 3rd bedroom with Full Bath down could be used as Guest Retreat or Study. Covered patio + 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Belvedere Lane have any available units?
2409 Belvedere Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Belvedere Lane have?
Some of 2409 Belvedere Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Belvedere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Belvedere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Belvedere Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Belvedere Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2409 Belvedere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Belvedere Lane offers parking.
Does 2409 Belvedere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Belvedere Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Belvedere Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Belvedere Lane has a pool.
Does 2409 Belvedere Lane have accessible units?
No, 2409 Belvedere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Belvedere Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Belvedere Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary