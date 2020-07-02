2409 Belvedere Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage new construction

Magnificent New Executive Townhome Built by Impression Homes. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Located in The River Walk At Central Park-Flower Mound. This Luxury 2-story Townhome boasts an open concept design, 2 Dining Spaces, & Soaring Ceilings in the Family Room, Hand Scraped Hardwood Floors at Entry, Family Room, Formal Dining, Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Gourmet Kitchen with 36 inch Gas Cook-Top, Wood Decorative Vent Hood, Whirlpool SS Appliances with Refrigerator. Master suite on 2nd floor offers a Spacious Retreat with 2 Walk-in Closets also Secondary Bedroom up with Game Room. 3rd bedroom with Full Bath down could be used as Guest Retreat or Study. Covered patio + 2 Car Garage.