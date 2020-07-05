2408 Harvard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely home for lease super close all schools. Open kitchen to the family room and eat in kitchen area. Granite counter-tops, tile and wood flooring. Home boast 5 bedrooms with 2 Master bedrooms. Three large bedrooms with lots of light upstairs. Large flexible space upstairs so you can use your creativity. Beautiful covered outdoor living space with gas and wood burning fireplace. Great place for entertaining all year around. This is a must see. Tenant to verify all measurements and school information.