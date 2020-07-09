All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

2405 Red Cedar Lane

No Longer Available
Location

2405 Redcedar Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful single story, ideally located in Sherwood Estates, Flower Mound! Features 3 bdrms, 2 baths, sitting area and dining area adjacent to each other. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, gas fireplace and large arched windows to allow for plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen features granite counters, natural stone backsplash, newer appliances and decorative lighting. Spacious master retreat with beautiful bay window, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. You'll also appreciate the ample closet space with built-ins. Expansive covered patio with separate gazebo to enjoy evenings outdoors. Award winning schools! Close proximity to I-35,DFW airport, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Red Cedar Lane have any available units?
2405 Red Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Red Cedar Lane have?
Some of 2405 Red Cedar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Red Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Red Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Red Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Red Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2405 Red Cedar Lane offer parking?
No, 2405 Red Cedar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Red Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Red Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Red Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2405 Red Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Red Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2405 Red Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Red Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Red Cedar Lane has units with dishwashers.

