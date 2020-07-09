2405 Red Cedar Lane

Amenities

Beautiful single story, ideally located in Sherwood Estates, Flower Mound! Features 3 bdrms, 2 baths, sitting area and dining area adjacent to each other. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, gas fireplace and large arched windows to allow for plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen features granite counters, natural stone backsplash, newer appliances and decorative lighting. Spacious master retreat with beautiful bay window, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. You'll also appreciate the ample closet space with built-ins. Expansive covered patio with separate gazebo to enjoy evenings outdoors. Award winning schools! Close proximity to I-35,DFW airport, shopping and dining.