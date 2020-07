Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home convenient located in Flower Mound. Updated home on corner lot! Kitchen updated with granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and new tile, wood floors in living, dining and entry. Unique floor plan with 2 beds & 2 full baths on the 1st level while the upstairs offers 2 HUGE secondary bedrooms and additional full bath. Great neighborhood, location and quick access to may conveniences. Refrigerator and Some furniture are included.