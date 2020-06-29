2320 Suntree Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED in rent.One-story immaculate home in Flower Mound! Large kitchen with island has new range and dishwasher which opens to living rm.This home has 2 dining areas (formal can be used as office). There are two secondary bedrooms split from the master and two full baths. The backyard is fenced along with a patio. VERY CLEAN. Ready to move in, great location with shopping, Flower Mound schools and easy access roads to DFW airport. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are provided! NO pets, newer HVAC and water heater, many updates! Great neighborhood.