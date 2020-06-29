All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 2320 Suntree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
2320 Suntree Lane
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:12 PM

2320 Suntree Lane

2320 Suntree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2320 Suntree Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! LAWN CARE INCLUDED in rent.One-story immaculate home in Flower Mound! Large kitchen with island has new range and dishwasher which opens to living rm.This home has 2 dining areas (formal can be used as office). There are two secondary bedrooms split from the master and two full baths. The backyard is fenced along with a patio. VERY CLEAN. Ready to move in, great location with shopping, Flower Mound schools and easy access roads to DFW airport. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are provided! NO pets, newer HVAC and water heater, many updates! Great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Suntree Lane have any available units?
2320 Suntree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Suntree Lane have?
Some of 2320 Suntree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Suntree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Suntree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Suntree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Suntree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2320 Suntree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Suntree Lane offers parking.
Does 2320 Suntree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Suntree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Suntree Lane have a pool?
No, 2320 Suntree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Suntree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2320 Suntree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Suntree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Suntree Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary