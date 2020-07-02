2308 Sunflower Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming and cozy ONE STORY story home with tons of updates. WOOD FLOORS across entire house, no carpet at all, slate tile counter tops and back splash with kitchen island. Recently painted master bed, bath and secondary bedrooms. UPDATED AC and NEW ROOF. Open floor plan for living, dining and kitchen areas. Family friendly floor plan with tons of light and split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and dual sided fireplace create charm and home feels much larger. Kitchen includes 5 burner gas range. Relax in the covered patio and enjoy time with family and friends. Great neighborhood, walking distance to park and and lake. Short drive to Lakeside and Riverwalk development. Top schools in Flower Mound. Small pet only.