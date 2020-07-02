All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2308 Sunflower Lane

2308 Sunflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Sunflower Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming and cozy ONE STORY story home with tons of updates. WOOD FLOORS across entire house, no carpet at all, slate tile counter tops and back splash with kitchen island. Recently painted master bed, bath and secondary bedrooms. UPDATED AC and NEW ROOF. Open floor plan for living, dining and kitchen areas. Family friendly floor plan with tons of light and split bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings and dual sided fireplace create charm and home feels much larger. Kitchen includes 5 burner gas range. Relax in the covered patio and enjoy time with family and friends. Great neighborhood, walking distance to park and and lake. Short drive to Lakeside and Riverwalk development. Top schools in Flower Mound. Small pet only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Sunflower Lane have any available units?
2308 Sunflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Sunflower Lane have?
Some of 2308 Sunflower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Sunflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Sunflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Sunflower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Sunflower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Sunflower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Sunflower Lane offers parking.
Does 2308 Sunflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Sunflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Sunflower Lane have a pool?
No, 2308 Sunflower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Sunflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Sunflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Sunflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Sunflower Lane has units with dishwashers.

