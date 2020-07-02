2213 Henley Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the heart of Flower Mound. Formal dining room leads to kitchen which offer granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and generous cabinet space. The kitchen over looks the living room with cozy gas log fireplace. Wood flooring throughout living areas and all bedrooms. Large master with bay windows. Grand master bath boasts dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, standalone shower, private commode, and walk in closet. Enjoy incredible backyard with outdoor kitchen and covered patio. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Within minutes of great shopping, restaurants, and the River Walk at Central Park. Must see!!