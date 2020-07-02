All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019

2213 Henley Court

Location

2213 Henley Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the heart of Flower Mound. Formal dining room leads to kitchen which offer granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and generous cabinet space. The kitchen over looks the living room with cozy gas log fireplace. Wood flooring throughout living areas and all bedrooms. Large master with bay windows. Grand master bath boasts dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, standalone shower, private commode, and walk in closet. Enjoy incredible backyard with outdoor kitchen and covered patio. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer INCLUDED. Within minutes of great shopping, restaurants, and the River Walk at Central Park. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Henley Court have any available units?
2213 Henley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Henley Court have?
Some of 2213 Henley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Henley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Henley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Henley Court pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Henley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2213 Henley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Henley Court offers parking.
Does 2213 Henley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Henley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Henley Court have a pool?
No, 2213 Henley Court does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Henley Court have accessible units?
No, 2213 Henley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Henley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Henley Court has units with dishwashers.

