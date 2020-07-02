2125 Bishop Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful executive home just down the block from Community Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. Sits across Morris Rd from Marcus High. Room for home office. LA has vaulted ceilings, gas logs, wood floors. Spacious kitchen has SS built-in microwave and oven, electric cook top, island, granite counter tops. Breakfast area looks onto shady back yard with mature trees, back patio. MBR has tray ceiling. MBA has frameless shower, dual sinks, jetted tub, large walk in closet. 3 bedrooms and gameroom upstairs. Upstairs bath has dual sinks. 3 car tandem garage has shelves for storage. Large storage room under stairs. No smoking. Up to 2 pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. 12 and 20-mo leases avail.