2125 Bishop Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

2125 Bishop Drive

2125 Bishop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Bishop Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful executive home just down the block from Community Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. Sits across Morris Rd from Marcus High. Room for home office. LA has vaulted ceilings, gas logs, wood floors. Spacious kitchen has SS built-in microwave and oven, electric cook top, island, granite counter tops. Breakfast area looks onto shady back yard with mature trees, back patio. MBR has tray ceiling. MBA has frameless shower, dual sinks, jetted tub, large walk in closet. 3 bedrooms and gameroom upstairs. Upstairs bath has dual sinks. 3 car tandem garage has shelves for storage. Large storage room under stairs. No smoking. Up to 2 pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. 12 and 20-mo leases avail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

