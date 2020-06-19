All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:07 AM

2113 Clayton Drive

2113 Clayton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Clayton Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful updated home with tranquil backyard oasis with sparkling pool, heated spa & pergola covered deck, perfect for entertaining. Two living areas down, game room upstairs. Beautiful island kitchen with granite, double ovens, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Formal dining room. Large family room with gas log fireplace for those chilly evenings. Looks out over the pool. Private downstairs master bedroom retreat with updated bath. Executive study down could be 5th bedroom! Designer decor colors & soaring vaulted ceilings. Park, playground & picnic area nearby. Desirable Flower Mound schools. Convenient Hwy & Airport access. Pet approved by landlord, $300 pet deposit. Tenant to provide yard-pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Clayton Drive have any available units?
2113 Clayton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Clayton Drive have?
Some of 2113 Clayton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Clayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Clayton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Clayton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Clayton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Clayton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Clayton Drive offers parking.
Does 2113 Clayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Clayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Clayton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2113 Clayton Drive has a pool.
Does 2113 Clayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Clayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Clayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Clayton Drive has units with dishwashers.

