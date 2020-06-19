2113 Clayton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful updated home with tranquil backyard oasis with sparkling pool, heated spa & pergola covered deck, perfect for entertaining. Two living areas down, game room upstairs. Beautiful island kitchen with granite, double ovens, walk-in pantry & breakfast bar. Formal dining room. Large family room with gas log fireplace for those chilly evenings. Looks out over the pool. Private downstairs master bedroom retreat with updated bath. Executive study down could be 5th bedroom! Designer decor colors & soaring vaulted ceilings. Park, playground & picnic area nearby. Desirable Flower Mound schools. Convenient Hwy & Airport access. Pet approved by landlord, $300 pet deposit. Tenant to provide yard-pool maintenance.