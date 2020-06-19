2109 Flamingo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice Rental price - Flower Mound House for Rent -3 bedroom 2.5baths -2 story home-Ready for what you are looking for. Home has a lot upgrades. Patterned tile floor for the kitchen and breakfast area , dark wood floor for formal living and formal dinning room. carpet for upstairs rooms. Kitchen with Granite counter top , island with cabinet , tile back splash, gas range. Two bathrooms with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Natural color paint through the whole house. Walk distance to elementary school and middle school. all exemplary schools from elementary to high school. Walk distance to shopping stores . Nice size yard with new fence. Beat the price for the apartments in the city.