Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:57 PM

2109 Flamingo Drive

2109 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Flamingo Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Bluff

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Nice Rental price - Flower Mound House for Rent -3 bedroom 2.5baths -2 story home-Ready for what you are looking for. Home has a lot upgrades. Patterned tile floor for the kitchen and breakfast area , dark wood floor for formal living and formal dinning room. carpet for upstairs rooms. Kitchen with Granite counter top , island with cabinet , tile back splash, gas range. Two bathrooms with granite counter tops and new cabinets. Natural color paint through the whole house. Walk distance to elementary school and middle school. all exemplary schools from elementary to high school. Walk distance to shopping stores . Nice size yard with new fence. Beat the price for the apartments in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
2109 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 2109 Flamingo Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Flamingo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2109 Flamingo Drive offer parking?
No, 2109 Flamingo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Flamingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Flamingo Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Flamingo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Flamingo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

