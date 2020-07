Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 2 story corner lot home with flagstone walkway. Bright home with an open-floor concept with crown moldings. The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, gas stove and breakfast bar. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. There is a loft on the second floor. Great schools and a park in walking distance.