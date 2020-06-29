All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 205 Eaglewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
205 Eaglewood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

205 Eaglewood Drive

205 Eaglewood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

205 Eaglewood Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful master-planned community in Flower Mound with onsite amenities including a pool, cabana, playground, and walking trails. Close proximity to Grapevine Mills Mall, Legoland, Grapevine Lake, Bakersfield Park, DFW Airport, and more!
master down floorplan boast a wonderful kitchen with island, ss appliances, white cabinets, and 3cm granite, a chef's dream!! Utility room with a sink with quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Wood floors are showcased in the entry, family, dining, kitchen, and pantry. Open railing to the upstairs family room for all the family to enjoy. Master retreat has two sinks, quartz countertops, walk-in shower, and a 20’ long closet. Volume Ceilings in Family Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Eaglewood Drive have any available units?
205 Eaglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Eaglewood Drive have?
Some of 205 Eaglewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Eaglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Eaglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Eaglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Eaglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 205 Eaglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Eaglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Eaglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Eaglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Eaglewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 205 Eaglewood Drive has a pool.
Does 205 Eaglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Eaglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Eaglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Eaglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary