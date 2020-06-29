205 Eaglewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful master-planned community in Flower Mound with onsite amenities including a pool, cabana, playground, and walking trails. Close proximity to Grapevine Mills Mall, Legoland, Grapevine Lake, Bakersfield Park, DFW Airport, and more!

master down floorplan boast a wonderful kitchen with island, ss appliances, white cabinets, and 3cm granite, a chef's dream!! Utility room with a sink with quartz countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Wood floors are showcased in the entry, family, dining, kitchen, and pantry. Open railing to the upstairs family room for all the family to enjoy. Master retreat has two sinks, quartz countertops, walk-in shower, and a 20’ long closet. Volume Ceilings in Family Room.