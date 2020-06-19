204 Indian Hills Avenue

Amenities

NEW TOWNHOME in Flower Mound. BUILT IN 2019! Located just North of Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW, and just South of Lakeside DFW. This luxury townhome boasts many upgrades and features: Tile floors, gourmet Kitchen, featuring plenty of painted cabinets, Granite countertops, Custom Tile backsplash, Stainless finished appliances, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vented Hood, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, etc. Downstairs Master Bedroom, with luxury finished Bath, large Walk-In Closet, smart Thermostat; under stair storage. Upstairs Living Area, two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, luxury finished bath, linen, and more. Community Clubhouse, Pool, Grill area and Playground. Use TREC Application; $75 App Fee.