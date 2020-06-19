All apartments in Flower Mound
204 Indian Hills Avenue

204 Indian Hills Ave · No Longer Available
Location

204 Indian Hills Ave, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
NEW TOWNHOME in Flower Mound. BUILT IN 2019! Located just North of Grapevine Mills Mall and DFW, and just South of Lakeside DFW. This luxury townhome boasts many upgrades and features: Tile floors, gourmet Kitchen, featuring plenty of painted cabinets, Granite countertops, Custom Tile backsplash, Stainless finished appliances, Gas Cooktop, Exterior Vented Hood, Built-in Microwave, Refrigerator, etc. Downstairs Master Bedroom, with luxury finished Bath, large Walk-In Closet, smart Thermostat; under stair storage. Upstairs Living Area, two large bedrooms with walk-in closets, luxury finished bath, linen, and more. Community Clubhouse, Pool, Grill area and Playground. Use TREC Application; $75 App Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Indian Hills Avenue have any available units?
204 Indian Hills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Indian Hills Avenue have?
Some of 204 Indian Hills Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Indian Hills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Indian Hills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Indian Hills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 Indian Hills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 204 Indian Hills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 Indian Hills Avenue offers parking.
Does 204 Indian Hills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Indian Hills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Indian Hills Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 204 Indian Hills Avenue has a pool.
Does 204 Indian Hills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Indian Hills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Indian Hills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Indian Hills Avenue has units with dishwashers.

