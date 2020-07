2017 Winding Creek Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

IMMACULATE, RECENTLY UPGRADED 2 STORY HOME - 4 BEDROOMS - 2.5 BATHS - GAME ROOM - OPEN KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM AREA - GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE - GRANITE COUNTER TOP, SS APPLIANCES, TUMBLED MARBLE BACKSPLASH - NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CARPETS - DESIGNER COLORS - DECORATIVE LIGHTING - CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT - PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED TREED BACKYARD WITH FLAGSTONE PATIO - PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE BACKYARD, ALL BATHS ARE REMODELED - THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!!!