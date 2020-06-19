2005 Livingston Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with pool set on large cul-de-sac lot in Flower Mound! Kitchen opens to Breakfast Area & Family Room w laminate wood floors, fireplace and nice window views of pool & backyard! Dining Room also makes a nice office and connects to an extra flex-space. Large laundry room w storage & half bath conveniently located downstairs for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs including a spacious Master Bedroom & en-suite bath w 2 sinks, jetted tub & sep. shower. HVAC replaced in 2018. Sought-after schools! Fabulous FM location! POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT!!!!