Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:26 AM

2005 Livingston Lane

2005 Livingston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Livingston Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with pool set on large cul-de-sac lot in Flower Mound! Kitchen opens to Breakfast Area & Family Room w laminate wood floors, fireplace and nice window views of pool & backyard! Dining Room also makes a nice office and connects to an extra flex-space. Large laundry room w storage & half bath conveniently located downstairs for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs including a spacious Master Bedroom & en-suite bath w 2 sinks, jetted tub & sep. shower. HVAC replaced in 2018. Sought-after schools! Fabulous FM location! POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Livingston Lane have any available units?
2005 Livingston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Livingston Lane have?
Some of 2005 Livingston Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Livingston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Livingston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Livingston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Livingston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2005 Livingston Lane offer parking?
No, 2005 Livingston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Livingston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Livingston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Livingston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Livingston Lane has a pool.
Does 2005 Livingston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Livingston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Livingston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Livingston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

