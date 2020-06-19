All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1925 Strait Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1925 Strait Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1925 Strait Lane

1925 Strait Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1925 Strait Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located, well maintained and clean single story home in a great neighborhood with exemplary schools. 10 minutes from the DFW airport and close to all shopping. Maintenance free laminate floors and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Baths updated with luxury marble, travertine tiles, multi-head shower & vessel sinks. Large master with sitting area and its own access door to the patio. Very open floor plan. Tankless water heater. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Strait Lane have any available units?
1925 Strait Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Strait Lane have?
Some of 1925 Strait Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Strait Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Strait Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Strait Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Strait Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1925 Strait Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Strait Lane offers parking.
Does 1925 Strait Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1925 Strait Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Strait Lane have a pool?
No, 1925 Strait Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Strait Lane have accessible units?
No, 1925 Strait Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Strait Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Strait Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary