All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1916 Centenary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1916 Centenary Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

1916 Centenary Drive

1916 Centenary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1916 Centenary Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home!! This beautifully well maintained home located in the highly sought after Lake Forest Garden subdivision offers a 3 bedroom room two bathroom one story home; that has everything you need and more backing up into a beautiful creek; this home has plenty of natural light as well as a beautiful open floor plan which flows well throughout. This home includes ceramic tile, granite in kitchen a long with stainless steel appliances, built ins for TV's, fire place, vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Check this home out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Centenary Drive have any available units?
1916 Centenary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Centenary Drive have?
Some of 1916 Centenary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Centenary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Centenary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Centenary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Centenary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1916 Centenary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Centenary Drive offers parking.
Does 1916 Centenary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Centenary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Centenary Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 Centenary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Centenary Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Centenary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Centenary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Centenary Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary