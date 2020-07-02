1916 Centenary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home!! This beautifully well maintained home located in the highly sought after Lake Forest Garden subdivision offers a 3 bedroom room two bathroom one story home; that has everything you need and more backing up into a beautiful creek; this home has plenty of natural light as well as a beautiful open floor plan which flows well throughout. This home includes ceramic tile, granite in kitchen a long with stainless steel appliances, built ins for TV's, fire place, vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Check this home out!!