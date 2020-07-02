1908 Pin Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very clean and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car attached garage . New flooring. Granite counter in Kitchen. Large fenced yard with mature trees . Pets are welcomed. New water heater installled sept 2015 . new fence 2016 . Huge Living room. And huge master with sitting room attached. Oversized backyard with large trees