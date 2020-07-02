All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1908 Pin Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1908 Pin Oak Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:53 PM

1908 Pin Oak Drive

1908 Pin Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1908 Pin Oak Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car attached garage . New flooring. Granite counter in Kitchen. Large fenced yard with mature trees . Pets are welcomed. New water heater installled sept 2015 . new fence 2016 . Huge Living room. And huge master with sitting room attached. Oversized backyard with large trees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Pin Oak Drive have any available units?
1908 Pin Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Pin Oak Drive have?
Some of 1908 Pin Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Pin Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Pin Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Pin Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Pin Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Pin Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Pin Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1908 Pin Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Pin Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Pin Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 Pin Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Pin Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Pin Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Pin Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Pin Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary