1908 Pin Oak Drive

Very clean and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car attached garage . New flooring. Granite counter in Kitchen. Large fenced yard with mature trees . Pets are welcomed. New water heater installled sept 2015 . new fence 2016 . Huge Living room. And huge master with sitting room attached. Oversized backyard with large trees
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
