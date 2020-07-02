All apartments in Flower Mound
1905 Trevor Court

1905 Trevor Court · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Trevor Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy extra privacy in this beautiful home situated in a cozy cul-de-sac within a wonderful family-centric neighborhood! This family-style one-story, 4 bed, 3 bath home is adjacent to jogging trails, and within one-block walking distance to the YMCA. Upgrades less than a year ago include new wood floors, new energy-saving windows, new AC unit, new blinds, and new bathroom fixtures. Sleep deep in the large tucked-away master suite with plenty of room for clothes and shoes in the giant walk-in-closet. Stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace logs. Smarter kids with top-tier schools including Forest Vista Elem., Forestwood M.S., and Flower Mound H.S. Act fast! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Trevor Court have any available units?
1905 Trevor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Trevor Court have?
Some of 1905 Trevor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Trevor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Trevor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Trevor Court pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Trevor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1905 Trevor Court offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Trevor Court offers parking.
Does 1905 Trevor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Trevor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Trevor Court have a pool?
No, 1905 Trevor Court does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Trevor Court have accessible units?
No, 1905 Trevor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Trevor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Trevor Court has units with dishwashers.

