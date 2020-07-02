1905 Trevor Court

Amenities

Enjoy extra privacy in this beautiful home situated in a cozy cul-de-sac within a wonderful family-centric neighborhood! This family-style one-story, 4 bed, 3 bath home is adjacent to jogging trails, and within one-block walking distance to the YMCA. Upgrades less than a year ago include new wood floors, new energy-saving windows, new AC unit, new blinds, and new bathroom fixtures. Sleep deep in the large tucked-away master suite with plenty of room for clothes and shoes in the giant walk-in-closet. Stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace logs. Smarter kids with top-tier schools including Forest Vista Elem., Forestwood M.S., and Flower Mound H.S. Act fast! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!