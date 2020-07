Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4BR, 2.5 baths, recently updated with granite in kitchen and all baths, wood flooring, carpet and paint, neutral colors, many updates. Looks like a model home, you will be proud to live here! Formal living and dining, plus large family room with fireplace. Large corner lot with wooden deck for entertaining. Beautiful home, fantastic location. Must see...Ready NOW.