1833 Newton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,440 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Living room and kitchen with beautiful wood floors! Formal living area. Living room with fireplace and built in shelves. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast area. Master suite with dual sinks! Big backyard with covered patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.