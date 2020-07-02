All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:42 AM

1833 Newton Drive

1833 Newton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Newton Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,440 sq ft, 2 story home in Flower Mound! Living room and kitchen with beautiful wood floors! Formal living area. Living room with fireplace and built in shelves. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space! Breakfast area. Master suite with dual sinks! Big backyard with covered patio! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Newton Drive have any available units?
1833 Newton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Newton Drive have?
Some of 1833 Newton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Newton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Newton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Newton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 Newton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1833 Newton Drive offer parking?
No, 1833 Newton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Newton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Newton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Newton Drive have a pool?
No, 1833 Newton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Newton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1833 Newton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Newton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Newton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

