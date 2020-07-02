1829 Trail Ridge Lane

Amenities

Beautiful one story home in Shadow Ridge Estates of Flower Mound. EZ access to DFW Airport and major highways. Great schools, parks, playgrounds. Updated kitchen. Granite counter tops. Cabinets. SS appliances included. Hardwood floor in bedrooms, study, kitchen and breakfast room. Ample windows for lots of natural lighting. Spacious floor plan; family room with built ins, gas fireplace, wall of windows looking onto covered patio and courtyard. Master bedroom with sitting area and access to patio; separate laundry room with garage access and to patio. Very nicely presented. Landscaped. Fenced. Garage – rear access from alley with GD opener. Let’s go look!!!