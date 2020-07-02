All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:15 AM

1829 Trail Ridge Lane

1829 Trail Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Trail Ridge Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful one story home in Shadow Ridge Estates of Flower Mound. EZ access to DFW Airport and major highways. Great schools, parks, playgrounds. Updated kitchen. Granite counter tops. Cabinets. SS appliances included. Hardwood floor in bedrooms, study, kitchen and breakfast room. Ample windows for lots of natural lighting. Spacious floor plan; family room with built ins, gas fireplace, wall of windows looking onto covered patio and courtyard. Master bedroom with sitting area and access to patio; separate laundry room with garage access and to patio. Very nicely presented. Landscaped. Fenced. Garage – rear access from alley with GD opener. Let’s go look!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane have any available units?
1829 Trail Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1829 Trail Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Trail Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Trail Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Trail Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Trail Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Trail Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Trail Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1829 Trail Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1829 Trail Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Trail Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Trail Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

