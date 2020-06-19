1825 Meadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate home located in a prime location. Features include soaring ceilings, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood flooring. Great floor plan, brand new microwave and ring video door bell, two ring flood light video cameras in the front and the back. City town center just minutes away from this beautiful home situated in relaxing & quiet neighborhood - just steps away from a fabulous park & playground (Blue bonnet)! Large backyard with fruit trees ( Pear,Pomegranate etc) Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, Brand new SS appliances, gas stove, dbl ovens, easy care hard wood floors on main level.