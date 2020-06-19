All apartments in Flower Mound
1825 Meadow Ridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1825 Meadow Ridge Drive

1825 Meadow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Meadow Ridge Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate home located in a prime location. Features include soaring ceilings, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful hardwood flooring. Great floor plan, brand new microwave and ring video door bell, two ring flood light video cameras in the front and the back. City town center just minutes away from this beautiful home situated in relaxing & quiet neighborhood - just steps away from a fabulous park & playground (Blue bonnet)! Large backyard with fruit trees ( Pear,Pomegranate etc) Large kitchen with lots of cabinets, Brand new SS appliances, gas stove, dbl ovens, easy care hard wood floors on main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
1825 Meadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Meadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Meadow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

